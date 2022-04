The major US indices are set open lower with the NASDAQ index leading the way again

Dow industrial average -225 points after yesterday's -280.7 point decline

S&P index is down -41 points after yesterday's -57.52 point decline

NASDAQ index -223 points after yesterday's -328.39 point decline

Fed tightening including quantitative tightening continues to be a drag as traders fear a recession/slower growth.

Fed's Harker is also scheduled to speak at 9:30 AM ET.