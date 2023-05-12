US stocks set to open marginally higher
Dow industrial average is 4 consecutive days
The US stock indices are set to open marginally higher.
The Dow is down four consecutive days
- The Dow industrial average futures are implying a gain of 113 points.
- The S&P futures
Futures
Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as
Read this Term are implying a gain of 12.25 points and the
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass
Read this Term index is looking to open up 22 points.
US yields are trading near unchanged on the day. Crude oil is up $0.65 at $71.52. Gold is trading up $2.90 or 0.14%. The price bitcoin is moving lower $26,461. The low price reach $26,100 in trading today.
