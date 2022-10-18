The major US indices are set to jump for the 2nd consecutive day. The gains come after the S&P index closed just below its 200 week moving average for the 2nd time in 3 weeks only to have the index gapped higher yesterday.
The premarket futures are calling for gains:
- Dow industrial average up 601 points after yesterdays 550.99 point rise (1.86%)
- S&P index up 83.55 points after yesterdays 94.86 point rise (+2.65%)
- NASDAQ index +289 points after yesterdays 354.41 point rise (+3.43%)
So far so good for the earnings season