The major US stock indices are opening sharply higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The Dow is up for the third consecutive day. The NASDAQ snapped a two day losing streak.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
Dow industrial average up 313.8 points or 0.89% at 35474.88 S&P up 51.97 points or 1.16% at 4511 index up 246 points or 1.82% at 13695 NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Russell 2000 up 21.42 points or 1.05% to 059.61
Tesla shares are higher after beating expectations. The shares are up $106 or 10.97% at $1084. Netflix shares are down -0.93% in early trading after getting hammered yesterday by about - 37%.
In the forex market, the EUR remains the strongest of the majors while the
is now the weakest (overtaking the NZD from the start of the NY session). The USD is mostly higher but lower vs the EUR and CAD and unchanged vs the GBP.
The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs).
Read this Term
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies
Spot gold is down $-12.50 or -0.64% at $1944.80 Spot silver is down $0.46 or -1.85% $24.71 WTI crude oil is trading at $103.65. That's up $1.50 Bitcoin is trading up $1300 up $42,700
In the US debt market the US yields are higher from earlier levels in the session. Yesterday yields fell by 12 – 13 basis points in the 10 and 30 year sector. The snapshot of the yield curve currently shows:
2 year 2.659%, +7.7 basis points 5 year 2.931%, +6.9 basis points 10 year 2.888%, +5.2 basis points 30 year 2.924%, +4.6 basis points ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW