US stocks of gotten off to a weak start after the much stronger-than-expected ADP sent yields higher. The 2-year yield is now up around 10 basis points and the 10-year yield is up around 9 basis points. If the Fed was worried about too strong employment which leads into inflation, the ADP report will not dissuade them from a more tightening bias.

A snapshot the market 6 minutes into the open shows:

Dow Industrial Average -303.38 points or -0.88% at 33985.27

S&P index -45.05 points or -1.01% at 4401.76

NASDAQ index -172.23 points or -1.25% at 13619.42

The Russell 2000 index of a small cap stocks is down -24.47 points or -1.31%

Looking at the US yield curve:

2 year yield 5.039% +9.0 basis points

10 year yield 4.019% +7.6 basis points

Looking at other markets: