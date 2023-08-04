The major US indices opened higher and moved even higher in the early trading for the day. Stocks are reacting to lower yields with the 10 year now down -7.4 basis points. The thirty-year is down -3.7 basis points.

A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open and showing:

Dow industrial average up 155.26 points or 0.44% at 35371.16

S&P index up 23.21 points or 0.52% at 4525.09

NASDAQ index up 95.72 points or 0.69% 14055.44

Shares of Apple are lower after their earnings. Shares are down $5 or -2.63% at $185.95.

In contrast, Amazon shares are up $12 was 9.28% at $140.50 after stronger-than-expected earnings.