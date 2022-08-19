The major US stock indices are sliding at the open. The S&P and NASDAQ are in negative territory for the week. The Dow industrial average is clinging to a small gain.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

  • 2 year 3.28%, +7.4 basis points
  • 5 year 3.104%, +7.2 basis points
  • 10 year 2.972%, +8.6 basis points
  • 30 year 3.217%, +7 point basis points

The price of crude oil is spiking to the upside over the last 2 hours, and has moved to a new session high at $90.84. The price move back above the $90 level and also above its 200 hour moving average at $90.11. The low price reached $80.37. That took the price briefly below its 100 hour moving average, but buyers quickly returned and push the price higher.

Crude oil raises higher