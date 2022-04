The major US indices are closing the session higher and in the process has snapped a 3 day losing streak for the S&P and Nasdaq. The Dow snapped a 2 day decline.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow up 344.25 points or +1.01% at 24564.60

S&P up 49.14 points or +1.12% at 4446.60

Nasdaq up 272.03 points or +2.03% at 13643.60

Russell 2000 +38.16 points or 1.92% at 2025.10