The clock ticks toward the end of day, the major US indices are also ticking lower.
- The Dow Industrial Average is down 73 points or -0.21% at 33856
- S&P index is down -30.0 points or 0.72% at 4106.38. The 4100 level is a key level or short-term bias in the S&P
- NASDAQ index is down -136.90 points or -1.14% at 11869.82
- Russell 2000 is down -31.6 points or -1.59% at 1953.77
US yields remain elevated and near highs for the day:
- 2 year 4.447%, +14.6 basis points
- 5 year 3.812% +14.7 basis points
- 10 year 3.632% +10.0 basis points
- 30 year 3.669% +4.2 basis points