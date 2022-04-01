The major US indices are higher in early trading after yesterday's declines which saw the major indices declined by -1.5%.
For the month of March despite the declines over the last couple days into month end, the major indices still had solid gains after two months of declines to start the year:
Dow industrial average rose 3.16% S&P index rose 4.86% NASDAQ index rose 6.81%
Year to date, the major indices were still lower:
Dow industrial average -4.57% S&P index -4.76% index -9.1% NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
Dow industrial average up 70.67 points or zero point to 0% at 34749.03 S&P index up 9.92 points or 0.22% at 4540.34 NASDAQ index up 45.49 points or 0.32% at 14266.01
All those levels were higher at the start of the North American session with levels as NA traders entering at:
Dow industrial average is up 206 points S&P index up 26 points NASDAQ index is up 108 points
Technically
Dow industrial average is back below its 100 and 200 day moving averages between 34996 (200 day moving average) and 35048 (100 day moving average).
Dow industrial average fell below 100/200D moving averages
S&P index is trading above and below its 100 day moving average at 4541.79. The low price today reached 4539.94. The high prices at 4548.70. Key barometer for that index going into the week end.
S&P trades above and below its 100 day moving average
NASDAQ index on Tuesday and Wednesday tested its falling 100 day moving average, but found willing sellers ahead of the level. The move 100 day moving average is currently at 14599.01. With the price at 14266.01, it remains safely below that key technical level.
NASDAQ index trades below its 100 day moving average
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW