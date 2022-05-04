As traders and markets await the Fed decision at 2 PM ET, the US stocks have opened and are trading little changed in early trading.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes after the open is currently showing:

A snapshot of other markets currently shows:

The US yields are higher with the 10 year trading at the 3%:

  • 2 year 2.833%, +6.4 basis points
  • 5 year 3.047%, +4.5 basis points
  • 10 year 3.000%, +4.3 basis points
  • 30 year 3.043%, +3.7 basis points

The AUD remains the strongest of the major currencies while the CHF is the weakest. The USD is lower but the GBP, JPY, CAD and NZD are all within 0.14% of the close from yesterday as traders await the FOMC decision.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies