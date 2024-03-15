The major US stock indices are trading lower to start the final trading day of the week. The declines are led by the Nasdaq index. The declines have erased the modest gains for the week for the broader indices. The Dow Industrial Average is still marginally higher.

The snapshot of the market seven minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average -67 points or -0.17% at 38839. For the week the index is still clinging to a 0.35% gain

S&P index is down -28.06 points or -0.54% at 5122.41. For the week, the index is down -0.03%

NASDAQ index -125 points or -0.78% at 16003. For the week the index is now down -0.49%

Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000, it is trading higher by 5.06 points or 0.25% at 2036.38 (go figure?). For the week the index is still down -2.15%.

Adobe shares are getting hammered after earnings and guidance after the close did not satisfy. It shares are currently down $70 or -12.48% at $500

Nvidia shares are down -1.09%

Super Micro Computers shares down -2.4%

Meta Platforms, -1.21%

Microsoft -1.69%

Amazon -1.5%

Celsius -2.5%

Salesforce -1.92%

US yields are higher at the short end and marginally lower at the long end: