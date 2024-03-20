The major US stock indices are opening with mixed views. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -75 points or -0.19% at 39034.20

S&P index down -2.9 points or -0.06% at 5175.41

NASDAQ index up 14 points or 0.09% at 16181.36

Looking at some of the major stocks

Nvidia are trading up $4.75 or 0.53% at $898.57

Meta Platforms is trading up $1.17 or 0.17%

Apple is trading down $0.93 for -0.50%

Google is trading at $1.36 or 0.90%

Microsoft is trading at 0.06%

Tesla shares are up 1.23%

Looking at the US debt market yields are little changed:

2-year yield 4.691%, unchanged

5-year yield 4.300%, -0.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.294%, -0.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.439%, -0.01 basis points

