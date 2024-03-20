The major US stock indices are opening with mixed views. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -75 points or -0.19% at 39034.20
- S&P index down -2.9 points or -0.06% at 5175.41
- NASDAQ index up 14 points or 0.09% at 16181.36
Looking at some of the major stocks
- Nvidia are trading up $4.75 or 0.53% at $898.57
- Meta Platforms is trading up $1.17 or 0.17%
- Apple is trading down $0.93 for -0.50%
- Google is trading at $1.36 or 0.90%
- Microsoft is trading at 0.06%
- Tesla shares are up 1.23%
Looking at the US debt market yields are little changed:
- 2-year yield 4.691%, unchanged
- 5-year yield 4.300%, -0.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.294%, -0.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.439%, -0.01 basis points
in other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down -$1.21 or -1.46% at $81.53
- Gold is down $-4.40 or -0.21% at $2152.80
- Bitcoin is trading at $63,527