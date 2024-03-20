The major US stock indices are opening with mixed views. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -75 points or -0.19% at 39034.20
  • S&P index down -2.9 points or -0.06% at 5175.41
  • NASDAQ index up 14 points or 0.09% at 16181.36

Looking at some of the major stocks

  • Nvidia are trading up $4.75 or 0.53% at $898.57
  • Meta Platforms is trading up $1.17 or 0.17%
  • Apple is trading down $0.93 for -0.50%
  • Google is trading at $1.36 or 0.90%
  • Microsoft is trading at 0.06%
  • Tesla shares are up 1.23%

Looking at the US debt market yields are little changed:

  • 2-year yield 4.691%, unchanged
  • 5-year yield 4.300%, -0.3 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.294%, -0.1 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.439%, -0.01 basis points

in other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading down -$1.21 or -1.46% at $81.53
  • Gold is down $-4.40 or -0.21% at $2152.80
  • Bitcoin is trading at $63,527