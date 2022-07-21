The major US stock  indices  are trading mixed with a lower tilt. The Dow and the S&P are down with the Dow stocks leading the way. The  NASDAQ  index is trading above and below unchanged.

The snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is showing:

  • Dow industrial average -177.09 points or -0.56% at 31697.76
  • S&P index -10.15 points or -0.26% at 3949.74
  • NASDAQ index +1.05 points or +0.01% at 11898.70
  • Russell 2000-13.22 points or -0.72% at 1814.72

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is up $7.92 or 0.47% at 1704.47. The price of gold has reversed earlier declines
  • Spot silver is down $0.01 or -0.06% at $18.62
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $3.44 at $96.44
  • Bitcoin is also lower at $22,705.42

In the US debt market,:

  • 2 year 3.179%, -5.0 basis point
  • 5 year 3.100%, -6.5 basis point
  • 10 year 2.987%, -4.0 basis point. Back below 3% today
  • 30 year 3.127%, -3.3 basis points