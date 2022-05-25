The major US stock indices are trading modestly lower at the start of the trading day:

In other markets:

In the US debt market

  • 2 year yield 2.472%, -1.3 basis points
  • 5 year yield 2.699%, -4.4 basis points
  • 10 year 2.731%, -2.3 basis points
  • 30 year 2.957%, -1.3 basis points

Durable goods came in weaker than expected with lower revisions (although levels were higher from the previous month).