The major US stock indices have tumbles lower at the US open. The major indices stages a dramatic comeback yesterday, closing higher on the day, but sellers are returning today. Microsoft earnings after the close will be eyed and a key barometer (perhaps).

A snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow down -318 points or -0.92% at 34050

S&P -60 points o -1.36% at 4350.08

Nasdaq -192 points or -1.39% at 13672