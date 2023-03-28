The KRE regional bank ETF ETF An ETF, or Exchange-Traded Fund, is a type of investment fund that is traded on stock exchanges just like individual stocks. ETFs are designed to track the performance of a specific index, commodity, or basket of assets. For example, a stock market ETF may aim to replicate the performance of a particular stock index, such as the S&P 500. A well-known version of this is SPY. A commodity ETF might track the price of gold or oil, while a bond ETF could follow the performance of a specific bond An ETF, or Exchange-Traded Fund, is a type of investment fund that is traded on stock exchanges just like individual stocks. ETFs are designed to track the performance of a specific index, commodity, or basket of assets. For example, a stock market ETF may aim to replicate the performance of a particular stock index, such as the S&P 500. A well-known version of this is SPY. A commodity ETF might track the price of gold or oil, while a bond ETF could follow the performance of a specific bond Read this Term has been trending lower in the past hour or so for reasons that aren't clear. Earlier today, House speaker Kevin McCarthy said that blanket deposit insurance wasn't on the table for now, so that couldn't have helped.

Embattled bank First Republic is down 7.2% with yesterday's gain now nearly completely erased.

The Nasdaq has been soft all day led by Google and chipmakers but the weakness has now spread to Apple, American Express and Tesla.

I would be careful to draw too many conclusions as we're into the final stretch of the quarter and there may be some rebalancing at work.