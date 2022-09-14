The major US stock indices are trading marginally higher in early US trading:
- Dow industrial average up 13.9 points or 0.05% at 3115.20
- S&P up 2.99 points or 0.08% at 3935.71
- NASDAQ up 2 points or 0.02% at 11636.90
- Russell 2000 down 5.5 points or -0.30% at 1825.80
The small gains come after the 3 major indices declined the most since June 2020 yesterday. Stocks are not out of the woods yet.
In the US debt market, yields are off their highest levels after PPI data came in as expected/a little worse. The headline number came in at -0.1% as expected. The core measure came in at 0.4% vs. 0.3% expected. The year near numbers were lower as sharp rises from a year ago dropped out of the equation.
- 2 year yield 3.794%, +3.6 basis points
- 5 year 3.605%, +2.6 basis points
- 10 year 3.427%, +1.7 basis points
- 30 year 3.504% +1.4 basis points
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $2.37 or 0.14% at $1703.50
- spot silver is up $0.22 or 1.14% at $19.54
- WTI crude oil is trading at $88.77 that's up $1.45
- The price bitcoin is trading near closing levels from yesterday at $20,277
In the forex market, the
- USDJPY has moved to a new session low in the early US session and tested the 200 hour MA at 142.586 in the process. Move below would give sellers more comfort. Stay above and teh 100 hour MA at 143.164 will be eyed.
- The USDCAD moved up to test the highs from the last two weeks at 1.3207 today, but backed off. The price trades at 1.3181 currently.
- The EURUSD trades above and below the parity level and the 200 hour MA at 0.9998.
- The GBPUSD is trading above and below is 200 hour MA at 1.1554.
The JPY is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest of the major currencies.