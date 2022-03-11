The  Wall Street  Journal is reporting that the US will ban the import of alcohol and seafood from Russia. This runs with the expected announcement that Pres. Biden will revoke the most favored trading nation status of Russia later today..

The EU is expected to announce further sanctions later today.

Meanwhile the Ukrainian presidential advisor is on the wires saying:

  • Russian forces staged a false flag attack on a Belarusian villages
  • he thinks Belarus will do all they can to avoid adjoining war
  • Russia deliberately not allowing roots out of Mariupol city

Russia says:

  • Ukraine has only agreed to of 10 humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia and none to Russia (I thought the corridors were being blocked by Russian forces?)
  • Mariupol is completely surrounded, all bridges and approaches to the city are destroyed, roads have been mined by Ukrainian forces (HMMMM)