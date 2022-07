The US treasury will auction off $46 billion of 5 year notes at the top of the hour. The current 5 yield is trading near 2.86%.

The 6 month averages of the major components from past auctions shows:

Bid to cover 2.44X

Tail, 0.4 basis points

Dealers, 17.7%

Directs, 19.0%

Indirect, 63.4%