Yellen spoke on Sunday in the US in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”:

“I indicated in my last letter to Congress that we expect to be unable to pay all of our bills in early June and possibly as soon as June 1. And I will continue to update Congress, but I certainly haven’t changed my assessment. So I think that that’s a hard deadline”

Yellen said that will be difficult choices to make if debt ceiling isn't increased:

chance of reaching June 15 (when further tax receipt income is due) quite low before the government runs out of money

The two peak players in the debt negotiations, Biden and McCarthy will meet again on Monday.