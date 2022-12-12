  • High-yield 4.093%
  • WI level at the time of auction 4.096%
  • Tail -0.3 bps
  • bid to cover 2.55x versus six-month average of 2.50X
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 20.44% vs six-month average of 19.8%
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand) 61.71 vs six-month average of 56.3%
  • Dealers (they take the rest) 17.85% vs six-month average of 22.7%

Auction grade: B

The three year auction was a solid B. The high-yield came in less than the WI level by 0.3 basis points. The bid to cover was near the six-month average. The measure directs, a major domestic demand was just above the six-month average. The international demand was higher than the average and that lowered the dealers take from the auction (which is a good thing).

So overall, the grade was above average but not quite "A" material.

