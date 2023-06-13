U.S. Treasury auctions off $18 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 3.908%
-
WI level at the time of the auction
- High yield
Yield
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as
Read this Term 3.908%
- Tail: -1.1 basis points 6-month average 0.5bps
- Bid
Bid
In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur
In a market, a bid is a price at which a buyer is willing to purchase a specific security, such as a currency, stock or bond. It is the highest price that a buyer is willing to pay for a security. Bids are typically made by market participants such as investors and traders, and are usually entered into an electronic order book or trading platform.When a market participant is looking to buy a security, they will typically place a bid at a certain price. If there are multiple buyers looking to pur
Read this Term-to-Cover: 2.52X versus 6 month average 2.35X
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand): 18.13% versus 6-month average 19.2%
- Indirects (a measure of foreign demand): 72.91% versus 6-month average 68.9%.
- Dealers (they take the rest): 8.96% 6-month avg. 11.8%
Auction Grade: A
Highlights include a stronger bid to cover, which are both indicative of a strong demand. The foreign investors showed up today. Yesterday the 3 and 10 year note auctions were light of foreign interest on a relative basis. The dealers were saddled with less than the average.
Overall, a solid auction ahead of the rate decision tomorrow.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW