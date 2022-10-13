High yield 3.93%

tail 1.0% vs. six-month average of -0.6 basis points

bid to cover 2.39X vs 2.37X average over the last 6 auctions

Directs 18.65% vs 17.4% over the last 6 auctions

Indirects 69.1% vs 70.0% average over the last 6 auctions

Dealers 12.2% vs 12.6% average of the last 6 auctions

Auction grade: C-

The pieces of the auction came in very near the averages including bid to cover, directs, indirects, and dealers (average). What is not so good was the tail of 1 bp. That gave it the C- grade from me.