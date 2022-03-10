Grade: A

Highlights:

  • Strong international demand that was well above the six month average (i.e. indirects)
  • The strong international demand was evident in the -2.4 basis point tail. The six month average was +1.1 basis points
  • The bid the cover was higher than the six month average
  • The dealer takedown was lower than the six month average
  • The only small negative was that the domestic demand (directs) was lower than the six month average.

Overall however a solid auction and certainly better than the three and 10 year auctions from Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rick Santelli also gave the auction an A grade (copy cat).