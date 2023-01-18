The U.S. Treasury auctioned off $12 billion of 20 year bonds. The auction details shows:

  • High-yield 3.678%
  • WI level at the time of the auction 3.705%
  • Tail -2.7 bp vs six-month average of -0.5 basis points
  • Bid to cover 2.83X versus six-month average of 2.57X
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 15.61% vs six-month average of 17.2%
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand) 76.25% versus six-month average of 71.9%
  • Dealers 8.14% (they take the rest) versus six-month average of 10.8%

Auction grade: B+

The 20 year bond auction was met with strong international demand that offset, more modest demand from domestic buyers. The Bid to cover was comfortably above the 6 months average. The tail was -2.7 bps through the WI level.

The only negative is the domestic demand was once again on the light side relative to the recent history.

