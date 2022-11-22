High yield of 3.890%

WI 3.863%

Tail 2.7 basis points vs. six-month average of -0.4 basis points

bid to cover 2.33 vs. 2.57 X

dealers 21.4% vs. six-month average of 11.7%

directs 16.8% vs. six-month average of 19.6%

indirects 61.9% vs. six-month average of 68.7%

Auction Grade: F

There is nothing good about this auction. Dealers are stuck with a much greater supply than normal. All components showed lackluster demand including domestic and international.

The 7 year yield spiked up to 3.899%.