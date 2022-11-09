  • High yield 4.14%
  • WI level at the time of the auction 4.106%
  • bid to cover 2.23X vs. the six-month average of 2.41X
  • Tail 3.4 basis points vs. six-month average of 1.3 basis points
  • Directs 18.1% vs. six-month average of 18.8%
  • Indirects 57.5% vs. six-month average of 64.8%
  • Dealers 24 4% vs. the six-month average of 16.4%

Auction grade: F

The high yield was much higher than the WI level (3.4 basis points).

The bid to cover was weak compared to the six-month average.

Domestic demand was below the six-month average.

International demand (indirects) were very weak.

The tail was the biggest since at least 2016.

The dealers were saddled with a much larger percentage than normal.