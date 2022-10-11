US treasury auctions off $40 billion of 3 year notes at a high yield of 4.318%

Not a great auction from the treasury. Foreign buyers were much less than expectations. The dealers were saddled with 27% while above the average of around 23%. The bid to cover was not that bad vs. the average but there was a higher than expected tail of 0.8 basis points vs. 0.2 basis points average over the last 6 months.

Auction grade: D+/C-