- High yield 4.192
- WI level at the time of auction 4.210%
- Tail -1.8 vs. six-month average of 1.2 basis points
- Bid to cover 2.48X vs. six-month average of 2.38X
- Directs 15.6% vs six-month average of 18.8%
- Indirects 68.0% vs. six-month average of 61.8%
- Dealers 16.5% vs 19.4% six month average
AUCTION Grade: A-
Highlights:
The first stop through since July for the 5 year issue. The average of the last 6 points has been +1.2 basis points. The bid to cover was comfortably above the six-month average. The international demand was strong and offset a weaker domestic demand. The dealers were saddled with much less than the average over the last 6 months.
Solid auction.