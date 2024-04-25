WI level at the time of the auction: Actual: 4.716%

Tail (the Tail is the difference between the WI level trading just prior to the auction and the auction high yield. A negative tail is indicative of a strong auction): Actual: 0.0 basis points

Six-auction average: +0.65 basis points

Bid-to-Cover (the Bid to Cover is the number of bids from investors versus the supply of notes on sale. A higher number is indicative of stronger demand): Actual: 2.48X

Six-auction average: 2.57X

Dealers (the Dealers provide Liquidity and are a backstop in the event of lower than anticipated domestic and international demand. A high % is indicative of low demand from the normal investors. : Actual: 13.9% %

Six-auction average: 15.1%

Directs (the Directs are a measure of domestic US demand. A higher number than the six month average is indicative of strong domestic demand): Actual: 21.0%

Six-auction average: 17.1%