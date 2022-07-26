  • High yield 2.86%
  • WI level 2.87%
  • Tail -1.0 basis point vs six-month average of +0.4 basis points
  • Bid to cover 2.46X vs. the six-month average of 2.44X
  • Dealers 16.81% vs. six-month average of 17.7%
  • Directs 16.81% vs. the six-month average of 19.0%
  • Indirects 66.37% vs. six-month average of 63.4%

Auction grade: B+/A-

Strong international demand made up for somewhat weak domestic demand. The auction traded through the WI level at the time of the auction by 1 basis point indicative of solid demand. The Dealers were saddled with less than average. The Bid to cover was near the 6 month average.

International buyers came to the rescue. Domestic buyers were less enthusiastic but overall, a solid auction.

/ inflation 