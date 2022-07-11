High yield of 3.093% vs Wi level of 3.098%

Bid to cover 2.43x vs. 6 month avarage of 2.47x

Dealers 20.3% vs 6 month average of 23.9%

Directs 19.4% vs 6 month average of 17.4%

Indirects 60.4% vs 6 month average of 58.7%

Tail -0.5 basis points vs 6 month average of 0.2 bps

Auction grade: A

Decent demand with stronger than average demand for domestic (Directs) and international (indirects). The auction was auctioned with a -0.5 basis point tail which was better than the 6 month average of 0.2 basis points.

The treasury will also auction off 10 and 30 year issues this week.