  • High-yield 4.087%
  • WI level 4.064%
  • Tail 1.3 basis points versus 6-month average of 0.0 basis points
  • Bid to cover 2.48X versus 6 month average of 2.54X
  • Directs 15.9% versus 6 month average of 19.0%
  • Indirects 69.8% versus 6 month average of 69.6%
  • Dealers 14.3% versus 6 month average of 11.4%

sloppy auction