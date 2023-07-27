>
U.S. Treasury auctions office 7 year note at a high yield of 4.087%
WI level at the time of the auction was 4.074%
- High-yield 4.087%
- WI level 4.064%
- Tail 1.3 basis points versus 6-month average of 0.0 basis points
- Bid to cover 2.48X versus 6 month average of 2.54X
- Directs 15.9% versus 6 month average of 19.0%
- Indirects 69.8% versus 6 month average of 69.6%
- Dealers 14.3% versus 6 month average of 11.4%
sloppy auction
