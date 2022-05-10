The US treasury will auction off $45 billion of 3 year notes today at 1 PM ET. They will continue the auction process tomorrow with the $36 billion of 10 year notes and conclude on Thursday with $22 billion of 30 year bonds.

The 6 month averages of the major components of the 3 or auction show:

  • Bid to cover, 2.43X
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand), 16.5%
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand), 58.1%
  • Dealers, 25.4%

The last auction had a high yield of 2.738% with a tail average of 0.2 basis points over the last 6 months.

Yields today are lower in the US;

  • 2 year 2.608%, -1.2 basis points
  • 5 year 2.890% -9.2 basis points
  • 10 year 2.951%, -12.7 basis points
  • 30 year 3.074%, -13.3 basis points

The current 3 year yield is trading at 2.792%, -4.5 basis points.

