Headlines via Reuters, comments from a US Treasury official:

says Russian sovereign bond default would make it difficult for Russia to find future lenders, increasing Moscow's borrowing costs and draining resources

sees limited direct exposure in the u.s. financial system to Russian sovereign bonds

falling Russian bond prices suggest investors see a high probability of default and are preparing for alternative payment outcomes

primary impact of a Russian sovereign bond default would be on Russian economy

It very much appears that a Russian sovereign default is a matter of when not if. I doubt this comes as news to anyone.