As prior Chair of the Federal Reserve it'll be unusual if she does not express opinions on whats going there at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Wednesday brought a rate hike and a new 'data dependent Powell:

Coming up from Yellen on Thursday, 28 July 2022:

11:20am NY time, which is 1520 GMT:

Yellen chairs an online session of the Financial Stability Oversight Council to discuss "work related to climate-related financial risk."

Then at 1:30pm NY time, which is 1730 GMT:

Yellen hosts a press conference to discuss the economy