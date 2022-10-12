Yesterday US Treasury Secretary Yellen gave a green light to USD/JPY buyers:

Yellen effectively tipped a bucket of cold water on talk of coordinated global FX intervention.

Too easy.

Comments today from Yellen are less impactful:

  • We are positioning the multilateral development banks to better tackle climate change, pandemics and other global challenges
  • IMF & World Bank meetings are making progress on a wide range of difficult issues, from food security to poverty alleviation
  • It is global community's collective priority to put the global economy on surer footing
  • We will also be attentive to the global repercussions of our policies
  • All major bilateral creditors should also meaningfully participate in debt relief to help countries regain their footing
  • Global economy faces significant headwinds, but u.s. Economy remains resilient
  • Cites cost of Russia's weaponization of trade for geopolitical coercion, says u.s. Must 'mitigate similar vulnerabilities to countries like China'

When she says "attentive to the global repercussions of our policies" it does not mean the policies will be changed. The Federal Reserve is jacking up rates, crushing the value of other currencies against the USD, and, in effect, exporting inflation .

Yellen - deer in deflationary headlights