The meeting was announced on Monday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Switzerland on Wednesday in Zurich.

A US Treasury official said the two will:

exchange views on economic developments

deepen communication between the world's two largest economies

how to enhance cooperation

discuss global challenges like the possibility of a world recession

discuss the corresponding risks

It's the first in-person meeting between the two and is indicative of the slight warming in relations.

---

This meeting is likely to generate headline remarks from both sides. Probably constructive ones given the US Treasury statements above.

---

Liu He is the guy that wiped the floor with the US negotiatiors during the previous administration.