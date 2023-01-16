The meeting was announced on Monday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Switzerland on Wednesday in Zurich.
A US Treasury official said the two will:
- exchange views on economic developments
- deepen communication between the world's two largest economies
- how to enhance cooperation
- discuss global challenges like the possibility of a world recession
- discuss the corresponding risks
It's the first in-person meeting between the two and is indicative of the slight warming in relations.
---
This meeting is likely to generate headline remarks from both sides. Probably constructive ones given the US Treasury statements above.
---
Liu He is the guy that wiped the floor with the US negotiatiors during the previous administration.