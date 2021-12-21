- High yield 1.942%
- Tail -2.3 basis points
- Bid to cover 2.59x versus six month average of 2.34X
- Dealers 14.34% versus six month average of 19.5%.
- Directs 20.83% versus six month average of 18.5%.
- Indirects 64.83%, versus six month average of 62.0%
Auction grade: A
- The yield was well below the WI level of 1.965% at the time of the auction.
- The directs (domestic demand) and indirects (international demand) were comfortably above their six month average
- Dealers were saddled with much less than the six month average
- Finally the bid the cover was well above the six month average
All the details are well above the average.