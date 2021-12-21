  • High yield 1.942%
  • Tail -2.3 basis points
  • Bid to cover 2.59x versus six month average of 2.34X
  • Dealers 14.34% versus six month average of 19.5%.
  • Directs 20.83% versus six month average of 18.5%.
  • Indirects 64.83%, versus six month average of 62.0%

Auction grade: A

  • The yield was well below the WI level of 1.965% at the time of the auction.
  • The directs (domestic demand) and indirects (international demand) were comfortably above their six month average
  • Dealers were saddled with much less than the six month average
  • Finally the bid the cover was well above the six month average

All the details are well above the average.