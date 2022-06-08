  • High yield 3.030%
  • WI level at the time of the auction 3.018%
  • tail 1.2 basis points vs. six-month average of 0.5 basis points
  • bid to cover 2.41X vs. six-month average of 2.50X
  • directs 19.37% vs. six-month average of 17.3%
  • Indirects 63.59% vs. six-month average of 69.1%
  • dealers take 17.04% vs. six-month average of 13.5%

Auction grade: D-