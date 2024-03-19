The US treasury is set to auction off $13 billion of 20-year bonds at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

Tail +0.5 basis points

Bid to cover: 2.56x

Directs (a measure of domestic demand): 19.7%

Indirects (a measure of international demand): 66.6%

Dealers (they take the rest): 13.7%

The last auction last month came in at a high yield of 4.595% with a large 3.3 basis point tail and Bid to cover at a lower than average 2.39X. We will see if the issue is supported by buyers today.

Overall US yields today are lower: