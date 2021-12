U.S. Treasury to auction off three year notes

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $36 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The six month average of key auction components shows:

bid the cover, 2.52X.

Dealers, 13.8%.

Directs, 16.3%

Indirects, 69.8%

The last auction came in at a high yield of 1.444% and had a sloppy tail of 1.2 basis points. The six month average of tails are -0.8 basis points.

US yields are higher once again today with the current 10 year trading up at 1.52% that is up 4.1 basis points.