Yesterday the two year auction was met with very tepid demand. Both domestic and international investors shun the issue resulting in a tail of 1.4 basis points higher than average bid to cover, and the dealer's saddled with a greater position than the recent results.

What are the 6 month averages for the major auction components:

Bid to cover 2.44X

Dealers 19.0%

Indirects, 63.0%

Directs, 19.0%

Tail, 0.4 basis points