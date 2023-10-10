The U.S. Treasury will auction off $46 billion of the 3 are not at the top of the hour. The key components of the previous and the 6 month averages of those components are found below. Traders will use the six-month averages to gauge demand from domestic/international investors.

High Yield: Previous: 4.660% Six-Auction Average: 4.217%

Tail: Previous: 1bps Six-Auction Average: -0.6bps

Bid-to-Cover: Previous: 2.75x Six-Auction Average: 2.79x

Dealers: Previous: 20.2% Six-Auction Average: 14.8%

Directs: (a proxy for domestic demand) Previous: 22.1% Six-Auction Average: 19.0%

Indirects: (a proxy for international demand) Previous: 57.7% Six-Auction Average: 66.2%

