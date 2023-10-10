The U.S. Treasury will auction off $46 billion of the 3 are not at the top of the hour. The key components of the previous and the 6 month averages of those components are found below. Traders will use the six-month averages to gauge demand from domestic/international investors.

  • High Yield:
    • Previous: 4.660%
    • Six-Auction Average: 4.217%
  • Tail:
    • Previous: 1bps
    • Six-Auction Average: -0.6bps
  • Bid-to-Cover:
    • Previous: 2.75x
    • Six-Auction Average: 2.79x
  • Dealers:
    • Previous: 20.2%
    • Six-Auction Average: 14.8%
  • Directs: (a proxy for domestic demand)
    • Previous: 22.1%
    • Six-Auction Average: 19.0%
  • Indirects: (a proxy for international demand)
    • Previous: 57.7%
    • Six-Auction Average: 66.2%