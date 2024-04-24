The U.S. Treasury will auction off a record amount ($70 billion) of 5-year notes at 1 PM ET. The results will be judged in relation to the 6-month averages of the major components. Below are the results from the auction last month and the support averages of the major components.

High Yield: Previous: 4.235%

Six-auction average: 4.288%

Tail (the Tail is the difference between the WI level trading just prior to the auction and the auction high yield. A negative tail is indicative of a strong auction): Previous: -1.0 bps

Six-auction average: 0.5 bps

Bid-to-Cover (the Bid to Cover is the number of bids from investors versus the supply of notes on sale. A higher number is indicative of stronger demand): Previous: 2.41x

Six-auction average: 2.41x

Dealers (the Dealers provide Liquidity and are a backstop in the event of lower than anticipated domestic and international demand. A high % is indicative of low demand from the normal investors. : Previous: 12.7%

Six-auction average: 16.7%

Directs (the Directs are a measure of domestic US demand. A higher number than the six month average is indicative of strong domestic demand): Previous: 16.8%

Six-auction average: 17.9%