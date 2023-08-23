The US treasury will auction off $16 billion a 20 year pause at the top of the hour. The details of the last auction and the 2nd with averages of the major components are outlined below. The auction success will be contingent on the details of the components.

High Yield: Previous auction: 4.036% Six-auction average: 3.968%

Tail: Previous auction: 0.1bps Six-auction average: -0.3bps

Bid-to-Cover: Previous auction: 2.68x Six-auction average: 2.64x

Dealers (they take what domestic and international player don't take): Previous auction: 9.6% Six-auction average: 9.9%

Directs (they represent domestic US investors) : Previous auction: 21.7% Six-auction average: 19.3%

Indirects (they represent international investors): Previous auction: 68.8% Six-auction average: 70.8%

