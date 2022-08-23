The auction calendar for the week will begin today with the sale of 44 billion of two year notes. The auction will take place at the top of the hour

The six-month averages of the major components shows six-month

bid to cover 2.59X

Tail -0.3 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 17.4%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 60.4%

Dealers (they take the rest) 17.4%

The treasury will auction off $45 billion of five year notes tomorrow and $37 billion a seven year notes on Thursday