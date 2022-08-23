The auction calendar for the week will begin today with the sale of 44 billion of two year notes. The auction will take place at the top of the hour
- bid to cover 2.59X
- Tail -0.3 basis points
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 17.4%
- Indirects (a measure of international demand) 60.4%
- Dealers (they take the rest) 17.4%
The treasury will auction off $45 billion of five year notes tomorrow and $37 billion a seven year notes on Thursday