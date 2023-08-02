It's tough to find a reason to buy bonds today.

First, Fitch downgraded the US credit rating. Second, US ADP employment was much stronger than expected, highlighting a higher path for the Fed funds rate.

As a result, long-dated US yields are breaking to new highs for the year and pushing towards the October 2022 high.

US 30-year yields

That's a positive dynamic for the US dollar, especially with risk aversion in equities. As a result, the US dollar is stretching to new highs with commodity currencies, the euro and pound all under pressure.