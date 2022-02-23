  • US warns Ukraine of full scale Russian invasion with 48 hours (as per Newsweek citing a US official)
  • Ukraine Pres Zelensky informed of plan of attack with airstrikes, missiles, ground troops and cyber attacks.

The Russian forces have surrounded Ukraine with new military presence in the near term. They are positioned to attack from the north, east and south.

Ukraine
Russian troops surround Ukraine

Since then there has been a cyber attack in Ukraine according to Interfax with banks also hit by denial of service attacks.

The balls are in motion again.

The US stocks and European stocks have moved lower on the reports.

In Europe, shares are off their highs:

  • German DAX is down -0.15%. Traded as high as 1.42%
  • France's CAC is still up but only by 0.2%. traded as high as 1.73%
  • FTSE 100 is up by 0.2%. Traders high 0.74%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB is down -0.1%. Traded as high as 1.31%
  • Spain's Ibex is down -0.35%. Traders high as 1.34%

In other Ukraine headlines:

  • Biden administration expected to announce sanctions on company in charge of the building Russia's Nord Stream 2 (according to CNN)
  • EU leaders are to discuss Russia – Ukraine situation on February 24 at extraordinary summit
  • UN chief warrant if Ukraine conflict expands world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years

Meanwhile, the Russian rule has seen a move to a new cycle high (and high for 2022), and briefly broke above the November 2020 swing high at 80.9195. The high price just reached 80.9285. The 2020 swing high going back to March peaked at 82.798 (trades to highest level since November 2020).

USDRUB
USDRUB moves to a new 2022 hi

The EURUSD has moved lower and looks toward the low for the day at 1.1315. The current price is trading at 1.1322.