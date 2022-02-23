US warns Ukraine of full scale Russian invasion with 48 hours (as per Newsweek citing a US official)
Ukraine Pres Zelensky informed of plan of attack with airstrikes, missiles, ground troops and cyber attacks.
See report from
Newsweek HERE.
The Russian forces have surrounded Ukraine with new military presence in the near term. They are positioned to attack from the north, east and south.
Russian troops surround Ukraine
Since then there has been a cyber attack in Ukraine according to Interfax with banks also hit by denial of service attacks.
The balls are in motion again.
The US stocks and European stocks have moved lower on the reports.
Dow is down -25 points or -0.07% at 33575
S&P is up 2.89 points at 4307.60
is near unchanged after dipping into the red. Nasdaq
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
In Europe, shares are off their highs:
German DAX is down -0.15%. Traded as high as 1.42%
France's CAC is still up but only by 0.2%. traded as high as 1.73%
FTSE 100 is up by 0.2%. Traders high 0.74%
Italy's FTSE MIB is down -0.1%. Traded as high as 1.31%
Spain's Ibex is down -0.35%. Traders high as 1.34%
In other Ukraine headlines:
Biden administration expected to announce sanctions on company in charge of the building Russia's Nord Stream 2 (according to CNN)
EU leaders are to discuss Russia – Ukraine situation on February 24 at extraordinary summit
UN chief warrant if Ukraine conflict expands world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years
Meanwhile, the Russian rule has seen a move to a new cycle high (and high for 2022), and briefly broke above the November 2020 swing high at 80.9195. The high price just reached 80.9285. The 2020 swing high going back to March peaked at 82.798 (trades to highest level since November 2020).
USDRUB moves to a new 2022 hi
The EURUSD has moved lower and looks toward the low for the day at 1.1315. The current price is trading at 1.1322.
